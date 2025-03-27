3/27/25 TNA Impact Recap

TNA iMPACT! Results-March 27, 2025

• Ash & Heather By Elegance defeat Gigi Dolin & Tatum Paxley

Gigi & Tatum slam Ash’s face into a cake

• The Aztec Warriors and Chavo Guerrero defeat First Class & Frankie Kazarian in 6 man tag action

• Sami Callihan & Mande Warner have a war of words until Steph De Lander throws a drink in Sami’s face

• Masha Slamovich defeats Jacy Jayne

After the match, Tessa Blanchard blindsides Masha

Xia Brookside & Li Ying Lee came down to chase off Tessa

• Eric Young defeats Ace Austin

• Frankie Kazarian pushes Elijah into Joe Hendry then Hendry & Elijah sang good bye to Kazarian

• At Rebellion Moose will defend the X Division Title in Ultimate X

• Nic Nemeth defeats Leon Slater

After the match, The Hardy Boyz returned and challenged The Brothers to a match at Rebellion

