3/27/25 TNA Impact Recap
• Ash & Heather By Elegance defeat Gigi Dolin & Tatum Paxley
Gigi & Tatum slam Ash’s face into a cake
• The Aztec Warriors and Chavo Guerrero defeat First Class & Frankie Kazarian in 6 man tag action
• Sami Callihan & Mande Warner have a war of words until Steph De Lander throws a drink in Sami’s face
• Masha Slamovich defeats Jacy Jayne
After the match, Tessa Blanchard blindsides Masha
Xia Brookside & Li Ying Lee came down to chase off Tessa
• Eric Young defeats Ace Austin
• Frankie Kazarian pushes Elijah into Joe Hendry then Hendry & Elijah sang good bye to Kazarian
• At Rebellion Moose will defend the X Division Title in Ultimate X
• Nic Nemeth defeats Leon Slater
After the match, The Hardy Boyz returned and challenged The Brothers to a match at Rebellion