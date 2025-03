Sol Ruca defeated Katana Chance to advance in the #1 Contender’s Tournament WWE Speed.

TODAY on #WWESpeed!@Katana_WWE and @SolRucaWWE are fighting to advance in the #WWESpeed Women's No. 1 Contender's Tournament! Who will earn a spot in the Semifinals? pic.twitter.com/EAvD0LVpIu — WWE (@WWE) March 26, 2025

Michin vs Shayna Baszler set for next week’s WWE Speed.

