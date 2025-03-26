Strickland says he is still friends with Cody, new Assassin’s Creed-inspired merchandise for Will Ospreay

– Swerve Strickland spoke about being #2 on the 2024 PWI Top 500 behind only Cody Rhodes. Swerve said Cody texted him saying he should have been #1:

“I’m still friends with (Cody), the night that actually came out I texted him like ‘I missed you by 1, you son of a bitch’ and he texted me back like ‘honestly dude… you should have been #1’ That’s the competition we have between us, it’s like a good one. Like ‘I wanted to beat you so bad’”

Cody Rhodes and Swerve Strickland fought each other originally in DEFY Wrestling and at one stage both men were top champions in AEW and WWE respectively making their original match in Seattle truly one for the history books.

AEW has teamed up with Ubisoft to release new Assassin’s Creed-inspired merchandise for Will Ospreay.

