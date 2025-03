Sexyy Red agrees to accompany Jey Uso at Wrestlemania, Steph De Lander reacts to Gail Kim’s departure

– Sexyy Red has agreed to accompany Jey Uso for his World Heavyweight Championship match against GUNTHER at WrestleMania

Yal tell Jey Uso I’m there! https://t.co/9dxZA9BecE — Sexyy Red (@SexyyRed314_) March 25, 2025

– Steph De Lander reacts to the Gail Kim TNA release:

wtf r we doin lol — STEPH DE LANDER (@stephdelander) March 25, 2025

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email