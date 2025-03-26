Seth Rollins: “Stone Cold is the reason I have a daughter”

Seth Rollins credits Stone Cold Steve Austin as the unexpected reason he and Becky Lynch have a daughter. Reflecting on the moment, he explained, “Stone Cold is the reason I have a daughter.”

Taking fans back to the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, Rollins recalled, “All right, flashback in March 2020. Everybody knows COVID shuts down the world, right? The first show in WWE post-COVID, post-shutdown. 3:16 Raw—customary for somebody to drink with Stone Cold in the ring.”

At that moment, Becky Lynch was at the peak of her career. “At the time, hottest thing in professional wrestling. My lovely, incredible wife, the man Becky Lynch, she happened to break open one, two, three, four cold ones with Stone Cold at the end of Raw.”

It was that night, after sharing beers with Austin, that Becky made a life-changing decision. “And that night she was like, you know what? I think it’s time I take some time off to have a baby.” Rollins even speculated whether this decision would have happened without Austin’s influence. “Don’t know if she’d make that decision if it wasn’t for Stone Cold Steve Austin, so absolutely. Hell yeah, slam them back. Thanks, Steve. You the man.”

Source: Good Morning Football

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

