Saraya announces departure from All Elite Wrestling

Former AEW Women’s champion Saraya announced that she has departed All Elite Wrestling, months before her contract was set to expire in September.

In a post on social media, Saraya said that it was mutual but she loved her time in AEW and had a blast with all the women in the locker room.

“It’ll hold a special place in my heart. Tony was a great, AEW was great,” she wrote. “I feel so lucky to be apart of this family for a couple years. Here’s to 2025! Wtf am I gonna get myself into now.”

Entertainment Weekly, which revealed the news in an exclusive story, got to listen to the first episode of Saraya’s new podcast which debuts tomorrow.

“I’m here to tell you that me and AEW’s relationship has come to an end. I had an amazing time there. There’s no bad blood between us. I had such a magical time,” she says in the podcast.

She added that she felt like there’s no spot for her in AEW at the moment and there’s nothing much for her to do in wrestling right now, but left the door open for maybe one day returning to the promotion.

She last wrestled in October 2024. She joined the company in 2022 and signed an additional year extension in the Summer of last year.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

