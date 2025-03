Ricochet announced on AEW Dynamite that he would be officially marrying Samantha Irvin next week.

Congratulations to Ricochet and Samantha on their big moment and best of luck to the happy couple!

Congrats to Ricochet and Samantha #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/HHCtFARGht — Britt Baker DMD Fan (@WrestlingFan91_) March 27, 2025

