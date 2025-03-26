Note on the El Grande Americano Raw debut video, Chris Bey thanks the entire wrestling community

– Over the past few weeks, We’ve seen masked Luchador El Grande Americano on WWE TV and on this week’s episode of Raw a video package was released revealing his origin. It was noted that El Grande Americano is on the same level as Mil Mascaras and Blue Demon. It also stated that he hails from the ‘Gulf of America’. William Beltran also told Dave Meltzer for the F4WOnline Daily Update: “While many fans found it entertaining – especially those in the United States – numerous fans from Mexico and Latin America have voiced their discontent on social media. Fans on both sides have also expressed frustration over the use of AI-generated images.”

– Chris Bey thanks the entire wrestling community for supporting him and showing him love.

I believe, sorry BEYlieve, that we have to be reflections for what we want to see in the world. I’ve done my best to be supportive and spread love in my lifetime and that’s exactly what we filled the building with. From the locker room to the fans. You are all a reflection of… pic.twitter.com/raN5H8ePsp — Chris Bey (@DashingChrisBey) March 26, 2025

Bey suffered a tragic and possibly career ending injury back in Oct 2024, where he broke his neck during a match and required a special fusion surgery.

He recently walked into a ring for the first time again.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

