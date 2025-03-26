Note on Gail Kim’s TNA release, WWE interested in a former TNA talent, Eva Marie update

Mar 26, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

Gail Kim does not have a 90-day No Complete clause in her contract, after being released from TNA yesterday, and is free to work anywhere she’d like immediately, reports Fightful Select.

– WWE is reportedly interested in former TNA star Alex Hammerstone.

“I know there’s interest with Alex Hammerstone. I don’t know if he’s looking for a #WWE contract, if he’s going to spend some time on the indies or whatnot, but I know there’s interest from WWE in Alex Hammerstone.”

(Source: WrestleVotes Backstage Pass)

Eva Marie via X:

