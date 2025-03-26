Mina Shirakawa makes an announcement about her future

Mar 26, 2025 - by staff

Mina Shirakawa announced at a special press conference earlier today, that she will be leaving STARDOM after April 6th, moving to the United States, and joining All Elite Wrestling on a full-time basis.

Mina Shirakawa: “Mina Shirakawa will be joining AEW. This will be a challenge to the world, which has been my goal since my debut. I think that the fact that I am holding this press conference shows that AEW has high expectations of me, so I would like to show all of the skills and wrestling I have cultivated in Japan at STARDOM overseas with all my might and continue to pursue my dreams.”

