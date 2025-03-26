Mina Shirakawa makes an announcement about her future

Mina Shirakawa announced at a special press conference earlier today, that she will be leaving STARDOM after April 6th, moving to the United States, and joining All Elite Wrestling on a full-time basis.

Mina Shirakawa: “Mina Shirakawa will be joining AEW. This will be a challenge to the world, which has been my goal since my debut. I think that the fact that I am holding this press conference shows that AEW has high expectations of me, so I would like to show all of the skills and wrestling I have cultivated in Japan at STARDOM overseas with all my might and continue to pursue my dreams.”

MINA SHIRAKAWA IS OFFICIALLY JOINING ALL ELITE WRESTLING. Mina just announced she will be leaving STARDOM on March 31: “This has been my goal since my debut. AEW has high expectations from me, so I’d like to show all the skills I cultivated in Japan.” pic.twitter.com/evmD6VM53s — Drainmaker ️ (@DrainBamager) March 26, 2025

