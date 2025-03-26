Mariah May/AEW update, Bully Ray on Stratton being “flustered” during promo segment with Charlotte

– A new report out by Fightful Select are led to believe that Mariah May is currently in a contract year. Fightful says that they have learned that a number of a staff, wrestlers, and higher ups believe this to be. Those they have spoken to say that they believe it is up this summer. There has been no confirmation on if there have been any option years attached, but one source states that they would be shocked if there weren’t as a deal this short is uncharacteristic for the push that May has received.

Fightful has been told that AEW is looking to retain May and the word of her contract status has spread throughout AEW in recent weeks.

May held the AEW Women’s World Championship for 174 days becoming one of only nine women to have held the gold since its start in 2019.

– As seen during the March 21st edition of WWE Smackdown, there was a “war of words” between women’s champion Tiffany Stratton and Charlotte Flair. While speaking on Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray said the following about the segment…

“What about that side-by-side, back-and-forth verbal battle the other night on SmackDown would make you believe that Tiffany is ready for Charlotte Flair?. It was night and day between the two. It was not a very good night for Tiffany at all… I honestly believe that Tiffany is flustered and she’s nervous. It’s written all over her face… She don’t got the chops for this.”

Tiffany will defend her title against Charlotte at Wrestlemania 41.

(quote courtesy of WrestlingInc.com)

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

