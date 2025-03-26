Mandy Rose takes exception to Stephanie Vaquer as first double champion in NXT

Mandy Rose trashes WWE for naming Stephanie Vaquer as the first double champion in NXT history.

At NXT Worlds Collide back in 2022, NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose defeated NXT UK Women’s Champion Meiko Satomura and Blair Davenport in a match to officially unify the two title belts.

This comes after Vaquer recently defeated Giulia at NXT Roadblock to become the NXT Women’s Champion and NXT Women’s North America Champion.

Haha yea it’s pretty pathetic isn’t it!! Thanks for the recognition tho! Appreciate you!! https://t.co/VBFfJ99q1V — Mandy (@mandysacs) March 26, 2025

