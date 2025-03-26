Jey Uso wants female rapper for special WrestleMania entrance

Jey Uso appeared on the Raw Recap podcast to answer a variety of questions regarding his road to WrestleMania, his recent slips, teaming with Jimmy on Raw yesterday and other topics.

Co-host Megan Morant did put Jey on the spot though when she asked him if he has anything in mind for a special WrestleMania entrance, maybe one involving another celebrity considering how well his entrance with Travis Scott was on the Raw Netflix premiere.

“Yeah, for sure! I want a female though, female rapper!” Jey told Morant and Sam Roberts.

Uso mentioned big WWE fans Cardi B and Sexyy Red as potential celebrities who he wants to yeet with.

Red is no stranger to WWE as she has appeared several times on NXT and would definitely be up for a little yeeting at WrestleMania!

