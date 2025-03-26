Gable Steveson on his potential future in MMA, Big E speculates on El Grande Americano

– Gable Steveson discussed his potential future in MMA, revealing that he’s working hard to prepare for it by focusing on essential skills. “Just making sure I can get my hands certified and ready, making sure that I can see punches and make sure that I’m comfortable in the cage and comfortable with guys in front of me that are going to throwing these huge haymakers, and getting in and getting out of the way.” He acknowledged that he has a “great mentor right now” in Jon Jones, who has been instrumental in guiding him. “I hope a lot of people know a guy named Jon Jones…he’s pretty damn good, and I appreciate his efforts of trying to lead me into the right direction.” Steveson values Jones’ mentorship, especially considering his own youth and inexperience in the sport. “I’m really young, and he’s been there and he’s done that before, so I’m really appreciative of how he’s kind of walked my steps leading into this next chapter.”

Steveson also expressed his belief that MMA is a great next step for amateur wrestlers, although he hasn’t met with UFC president Dana White personally yet. “I’ve been waiting a long time to see him,” he said, referring to a meeting that was first discussed after the 2021 Olympics. “I know after the 2021 Olympics, he reached out to me and wanted me to come see him in Vegas and everything else.” He’s eager for the opportunity to meet Dana White face-to-face to “pitch who I am and pitch who he can see and who I will be.”

(Source: The Pat McAfee Show)

– Big E addressed speculation that Chad Gable might be behind the “El Grande Americano” persona, offering a humorous yet definitive response.

“I know Chad Gable’s body. I [have shared a shower with him]. I know every square inch.” He quickly clarified, “It wasn’t intentional, okay?” emphasizing that such experiences are simply part of being in the wrestling business.

Reflecting on his time in WWE locker rooms, he added, “I’ve spent a lot of time around half-naked men and also naked men. It’s a byproduct of this profession.”

(Source: Raw Recap)

