Bishop Dyer set to debut in MLW

LOS ANGELES – Major League Wrestling (MLW) today announced Bishop Dyer will make his MLW debut in in the 40-wrestler Battle RIOT match at MLW Battle RIOT VII on Saturday, April 5 at Thunder Studios Arena in greater Los Angeles, CA and presented live on YouTube.

He’s 6’8”, mean as hell, and now he’s stepping into MLW’s most chaotic fight. Bishop Dyer, known as “The Nomad”, has officially entered Battle RIOT, bringing a storm of destruction in his MLW debut.

A former offensive guard for the Indianapolis Colts and Arizona Cardinals in the NFL, Dyer’s sheer aggression got him booted from the game—but in MLW, that edge makes him one of the most dangerous competitors to ever enter the RIOT. A Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu gold medalist, a former amateur boxer, and a baron of brutality in barroom brawls, Dyer isn’t here to make friends. He’s a lone wolf, and on April 5, he’s hunting for the MLW World Heavyweight Championship.

MLW’s new president, César Durán, promised big moves—and he’s delivered by unleashing Bishop Dyer into the Battle RIOT. With 40 fighters vying for Matt Riddle’s MLW World Heavyweight Championship, Dyer’s size, power, and combat pedigree make him an instant favorite to dominate and win the match. But this isn’t just about survival—if Dyer wins, he won’t just make an impact on his debut night; he’ll walk out as the new MLW World Heavyweight Champion.

Hated? Absolutely.

Unstoppable? We’re about to find out.

Will “The Nomad” bulldoze his way through 39 other combatants and take his throne in MLW? Find out April 5, live in Los Angeles!

This year’s Battle RIOT VII is a 40-wrestler no-holds-barred spectacle where Matt Riddle’s MLW World Heavyweight Championship will be on the line. Can Riddle outlast 39 foes?

Combining a battle royal with an anything-goes street fight, the Battle RIOT match is pure chaos as a new participant enters the ring every 60 seconds.

Expect legends, surprises, and unpredictable action as the best from MLW, CMLL, and New Japan Pro Wrestling collide. With eliminations by pinfall, submission, or being thrown over the top rope, Battle RIOT VII promises an explosive, can’t-miss main event!

Secure your seat today at www.MLWLA.com and Eventbrite, with tickets starting at just $10. Don’t miss your chance to experience the most anticipated MLW event of the year live in the City of Angels!

Bring your signs as MLW TV trucks will be rolling up for a live broadcast streaming broadcasting worldwide!

Battle RIOT VII live on YouTube card (10pm ET start)

40-wrestler Battle RIOT match for Matt Riddle’s MLW World Heavyweight Championship. Participants:

•Matt Riddle (champion)

•Donovan Dijak

•Satoshi Kojima

•Bishop Dyer

•Atlantis

•Barbaro Cavernario

•Hechicero

•Paul Walter Hauser

•Paul London

•”Filthy” Tom Lawlor

•Atlantis Jr.

•BRG

•Bobby Fish

•Blue Panther

•MLW National Openweight Champion Matthew Justice

•Kushida

•Ultimo Guerrero

•Alex Kane

•Brock Anderson

•Okumura

•Juicy Finau

•Jesus Rodriguez

•Anthony Greene

•Virus

MLW World Middleweight Championship:

Místico (champion) vs. Templario

MLW Women’s World Featherweight Championship:

Delmi Exo (champion) vs. Shoko Nakajima

CMLL Trios Match!

Atlantis, Atlantis Jr., and Star Jr. vs. Último Guerrero, Bárbaro Cavernario, and Magnus

HIMAWARI vs. Janai Kai

Card subject to change.

