AEW expands its international distribution, new shoes for CM Punk, AJ Francis note, more

Mar 26, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

– AEW is now available on Disney+ in certain countries such as Australia, New Zealand and Fiji.

– Custom Hokas for CM Punk!

Mache, the legendary sneaker artist, has just created a pair of custom Hoka shoes for none other than the “Best in the World” himself, CM Punk.

Mache shared: “Being a fan of his all these years, this is surprisingly the first time I ever did anything for him. Hope to see these on his feet sometime soon.”

AJ Francis reacts to Swerve Strickland comments on VLADTV

– Sad news:

Post Category: News     Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Mickie James

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal