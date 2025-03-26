AEW expands its international distribution, new shoes for CM Punk, AJ Francis note, more

– AEW is now available on Disney+ in certain countries such as Australia, New Zealand and Fiji.

– Custom Hokas for CM Punk!

Mache, the legendary sneaker artist, has just created a pair of custom Hoka shoes for none other than the “Best in the World” himself, CM Punk.

Mache shared: “Being a fan of his all these years, this is surprisingly the first time I ever did anything for him. Hope to see these on his feet sometime soon.”

– AJ Francis reacts to Swerve Strickland comments on VLADTV

Apparently I was an “aggressive black man” for standing up for a black woman. And I’ll be that time and time again. — A.J. FRANCI$ (@AJFrancis410) March 26, 2025

– Sad news:

The Cauliflower Alley Club is saddened to hear that the beloved wife of the legendary Destroyer Dick Beyer, Wilma Beyer, has passed away, leaving behind a legacy of love and resilience. We send our heartfelt condolences to her family and friends. May she rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/cfJo0QwQBD — Cauliflower Alley Club (@CACReunion) March 25, 2025

