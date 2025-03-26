3/26/25 AEW Dynamite Recap

Location: St. Paul, Minnesota

Venue: Roy Wilkins Auditorium

Commentary Team: Excalibur, Taz, and Tony Schiavone

—

Match 1 – Singles Match

Blake Christian (w/Lee Johnson) vs. Kenny Omega

They lock up and Omega goes behind for a waist-lock. Christian turns it into a wrist-lock, but Omega counters into one of his own. Christian counters with a snapmare, but Omega gets free and takes Christian down with a side-headlock takedown. Christian gets up, but Omega immediately takes him right back down. Christian gets up again, but Omega drops him with a shoulder tackle and pie-faces Omega before flipping him off. Omega comes back with chops and slams Christian down. Omega charges into the corner, but Christian dodges and delivers shots to Omega. Omega comes back with some shots of his own, but Christian delivers a knee to the midsection and sends Omega to the apron with a dropkick. Omega comes back with an elbow strike, but Christian gouges his eyes and spears him on the apron. Christian drops Omega with a dive through the ropes and gets him back into the ring. Christian comes off the ropes, but Omega ducks and delivers a knee to the back of his head. Omega knocks Johnson to the floor and delivers a snap dragon suplex to Christian. Omega delivers another snap dragon, and then follows with a neck-breaker over his knee. Omega delivers the V Trigger, and then follows with the One Winged Angel for the pin fall.

Winner: Kenny Omega

-After the match, Omega says he doesn’t always get the chance to wrestle every week like he wants to, but said he would make it quick tonight and the boss signed it. Omega says he has Ricochet and Mike Bailey to deal with now, and then Bailey makes his way to the ring. Bailey congratulates Omega on his win and says he is an inspiration to him. Bailey says he respects and admires Omega as a wrestler, a person, and a champion, but at Dynasty he isn’t going to hold anything back. Before Omega can answer, Ricochet appears on the screen. Ricochet says he wishes he could be there in person, but he is at his wedding instead. Ricochet says he will continue to show everyone that he is out of this world and will become the new AEW International Champion at Dynasty. Omega congratulates Ricochet on his wedding, but then says Dynasty is not about making friends. Omega says when it comes to wrestling, the only thing he has time for is his legacy, and he will use Bailey and Ricochet as just another stepping stone.

—

Footage from this past weekend’s Collision airs, showing more confrontation between Bandido and Chris Jericho. Backstage, Jericho cuts a promo. Jericho says Gravity’s mask was taken from them, and now it’s time for all the masks to be taken. Jericho says Bryan Keith and Big Bill have not used the knowledge he has given them and they need to think if it is still worthy for them to be with him. Jericho says if they think so, they need to prove it to him. They walk away, and Jericho says it’s not Gravity’s mask that he wants; it’s Bandido’s. Jericho challenges Bandido to a Mask vs. Title Match at Dynasty.

—

MJF makes his way to the ring. MJF says his words are more important than everyone else’s and says he has been looking at MVP’s business card for two weeks straight and he would like to have a conversation with him. MVP comes to the ring, and MJF calls him a legend and compliments his new cane. MJF says when everything happened with Adam Cole, he would never have friends in the business again, but he realized that MVP is all business. MJF says he has decided that he would like to be in the business of hurting people, and then the AEW World Tag Team Champions, Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin, come to the ring.

Lashley walks up to MJF and tells him to give him the card. Lashley rips the card up and puts his fist in MJF’s face. MVP sas they’re cool and calms Lashley down. MJF backs away and leaves the ring as MVP asks Lashley what he’s doing. MJF walks to the back, and then Big Bill and Bryan Keith come to the stage. Keith talks for a bit before MVP shuts him up and tells Bill to do the talking. Bill and MVP call each other “bitches” and then Bill says he never got a rematch for the tag titles. Bill says he is getting his rematch and he and Keith are taking the titles. MVP laughs it off and says Bill and Keith have to win a match first, and then they can have a shot.

—

Backstage, Renee Paquette interviews Thunder Rosa and the AEW Women’s World Champion, Toni Storm. Storm says nothing has changed since the last time they teamed together, and Rosa says everything has changed. Rosa says Storm has knocked her out before, and Storm says mistakes were made. Rosa says she hasn’t forgotten what she never lost and points at the title, but then they get on the same page for tonight’s main event.

—

Match 2 – Singles Match

Brody King vs. Kyle Fletcher (w/Don Callis)

Fletcher kicks King in the face and stomps him down in the corner. Fletcher poses in the ring, but King comes back and chops him down. King beats Fletcher down with elbow strikes in the corner, and then chokes him with his boot before getting him out of the ring. Fletcher gets back into the ring, but King delivers another chop and follows with a scoop slam. King connects with a running senton and picks Fletcher up, but Fletcher comes back with a pair of chop. King comes right back with two chops of his own, but Fletcher delivers a high kick and stomps on King’s head a few times. King clotheslines Fletcher to the floor as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Fletcher is in control in the ring. King comes back with a few chops, but Fletcher connects with a few kicks and another hard shot. Fletcher runs the ropes, but King counters with a spinning side slam. King sends Fletcher to the outside and takes him out with a dive through the ropes. King slams Fletcher into the barricade and chops him into a chair. King backs away and charges, but Fletcher counters and slams King into the ring post and steps. Fletcher slams King into the barricade and kicks him in the face. Fletcher sends King into the barricade with a dive and gets back into the ring. King gets back into the ring, but Fletcher goes up top and delivers an elbow drop. Fletcher goes for the cover, but King kicks out at two. King comes back and throws Fletcher across the ring, but Fletcher comes back with thrust kicks on the apron. King counters with a Death Valley Driver and both men fall to the floor as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Fletcher and King exchange shots in the ring. Fletcher delivers a thrust kick, but King comes back with a rolling elbow strike and follows with a lariat. Fletcher comes back with a kick to King’s knee and head, and then delivers a Tombstone for a two count. Fletcher charges at King, but King drops him with a lariat out of the corner. King splashes Fletcher in the corner and sets up for the cannonball, but Callis gets on the apron. The referee goes after Callis and King goes for the cannonball, but Mark Davis pulls Fletcher out of the way. Fletcher takes King up top, but King comes back with a few shots. The referee backs Davis away and Fletcher gouges King’s eyes. Fletcher delivers a kick to King and delivers a brain buster on the turnbuckle for the pin fall.

Winner: Kyle Fletcher

-After the match, Fletcher and Davis beat King down, but Powerhouse Hobbs makes the save. Hobbs comes through the crowd, and Callis escapes the ring. Hobbs and King clear the ring of Fletcher and Davis as the show heads to a commercial.

—

Match 3 – Singles Match

Mark Davis (w/Don Callis) vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

Davis and Hobbs throw security out of the ring and deliver shots to each other. Davis delivers a suplex, but Hobbs gets right back up and drops Davis with one of his own. Hobbs delivers forearm shots, but Davis comes back with an elbow strike. Hobbs delivers another shot to Davis, but Davis throws him into the corner. Davis delivers chops and follows with shots to Hobbs’s head. Davis deliver a sliding forearm shot, but Hobbs comes back with a back body drop. Hobbs charges, but Davis counters with a back elbow. Davis charges, but Hobbs counters with a powerslam. Hobbs delivers corner clotheslines and slams Davis down. Davis comes back with an enzuigiri and comes off the ropes, but obbs counters with the spine-buster and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Powerhouse Hobbs

—

Lexy Nair is backstage with The Patriarchy, minus Christian Cage. She asks Nick Wayne what is going on with him, and he says things are starting to make sense to him, but he will talk to Cage face to face. Wayne says last week is what happens when everyone is on the same page and properly executes a plan.

—

Renee interviews Adam Page backstage. Swerve Strickland interrupts and they argue before Prince Nana pulls Strickland away.

—

Earlier today, Schiavone sat down with Rated FTR. Dax Harwood apologizes for what happened with Cope last week and says they took their eye off their goal of the tag titles and tried to help Cope win the world title. Harwood says it didn’t happen after two times, and Cope says it sounds like Harwood is blaming him. Harwood says he isn’t and tries to explain again, but Cash Wheeler interrupts and says he doesn’t want to see them arguing anymore. Wheeler says without both of them, he doesn’t have anything and he wants them to be all on the same page. Harwood apologizes again and says it’s time for them to focus on the tag titles again. Wheeler says he disagrees and says he thinks there’s more for them to do and says they should go after the trios titles. Cope agrees, then Harwood does as well, and Cope makes the challenge for Dynasty.

—

Strickland and Nana make their way to the ring. Strickland says he is here to call out Jon Moxley and tells him to come to the ring if he has the balls to do so. Moxley comes to the ring and Strickland says people have been asking him since October why he isn’t going after his title. Strickland says he likes to give people enough rope to hang themselves on, and that’s what Moxley does. Strickland asks Moxley what happened to him, and then says he hides behind all of the other Death Riders. Strickland says Moxley isn’t worthy enough to be the champion and says the reason Moxley keeps the title in the briefcase is because he can’t even see himself as the champion. Strickland says he is everything that Moxley used to describe himself as, and then Claudio Castagnoli appears behind Nana on the outside. Strickland stares them down as Moxley answers.

Moxley says that all sounded great if you believe it. Moxley says Dynasty is about Swerve vs. Swerve and isn’t about him. Moxley says he knows everything about Strickland and says he will give him a chance to become everything he can be at Dynasty. Moxley asks Strickland how far he is able to go every single day, and then says he has not suffered enough yet. Moxley says Strickland will suffer at Dynasty, and then says his sport has been taken over by people who don’t matter. Moxley says he doesn’t give handouts and says he is willing to go the whole way right now. Moxley says that shouldn’t be a problem for Strickland, and then Marina Shafir and Willow Nightingale run out. Shafir has a crowbar and Nightingale has a lead pipe.

Strickland asks Moxley what’s wrong, and then says he is finally dealing with someone smarter than him. Strickland says he is the most dangerous man in AEW and he will take the title back at Dynasty. Strickland says while he is leading AEW, Moxley can continue playing himself on television. Moxley gets Shafir and Castagnoli to back away, and they leave through the crowd, but Shafir turns around and pulls Nightingale off the apron. Shafir delivers shots, but Nightingale comes back with shots of her own. Nana and Castagnoli separate them and the Death Riders leave through the crowd.

—

The Opps are backstage. Katsuyori Shibata holds the camera, and Samoa Joe asks Hook why he answered Max Caster’s challenge last week. Hook said it was just for fun and Caster doesn’t have any friends. They see Caster trying to get AR Fox and Top Flight to do his chant, and Joe chokes him out. Joe agrees that it’s fun, and they shake hands with Fox and Top Flight before walking away.

—

Backstage, Renee interviews Jay White. White says he is entering the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, and then says last year’s tournament didn’t work out well for him, but he will win it this year and go on to All In to win the AEW World Championship. White says he will be on Collision this Saturday and issues an open challenge.

—

Match 4 – Tag Team Match

Top Flight (Dante Martin and Darius Martin) (w/AR Fox) vs. Alex Findley and Devo Knight

Darius and Knight start the match. Darius takes Knight down, but Knight comes back. Darius drops him with an elbow strike and follows with a chop as Bill and Keith are shown watching backstage. Darius and Dante exchange quick tags and double-team Knight. Top Flight double-team Findley as well, but Knight comes back with a few shots to Dante. Dante delivers a back elbow and Top Flight double-team Knight again. Darius knocks Findley to the floor and delivers a Manhattan Drop to Knight. Darius drapes Knight over the middle rope and delivers an enzuigiri. Darius slams Knight down and goes for the cover, but Findley breaks it up. Dante takes Findley down with a cross-body and Dariys delivers shots to Knight in the corner. Top Flight double-team Knight, and then Darius slams him down. Dante connects with a splash from the top and gets the pin fall.

Winners: Top Flight

-Top Flight vs. Big Bill and Bryan Keith is made official for Collision. Top Flight then argue with Lio Rush and Action Andretti at ringside.

—

A vignette airs for Will Ospreay.

—

Match 5 – Singles Match

Konosuke Takeshita (w/Don Callis) vs. Mark Briscoe

They lock up and Briscoe applies a side-headlock. Takeshita sends him off the ropes and drops him with a shoulder tackle. Briscoe comes back with an uppercut and follows with an enzuigiri. Takeshita kicks him in the face, but Briscoe delivers another uppercut. Briscoe delivers a Death Valley Driver and goes up top, but Takeshita comes back with an elbow strike. Takeshita delivers a superplex and goes for the cover, but Briscoe kicks out at two. Takeshita delivers elbow strikes in the corner, but Briscoe comes back with one of his own before clotheslining Takeshita to the floor. Briscoe runs the ropes, but Takeshita comes back in with a kick to the face. Takeshita stomps on Briscoe in the corner and takes him to the apron. Takeshita kicks Briscoe in the midsection and drops him with a DDT as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Briscoe bites Takeshita’s head and shoves him to the mat. Briscoe delivers a dropkick and follows with elbow strikes and chops. Briscoe delivers a flying elbow strike and follows with more strikes and an uppercut in the corner. Briscoe delivers another uppercut and sends Takeshita to the floor. Briscoe delivers a kick through the ropes and drops him with a cannonball from the apron. Briscoe delivers an elbow drop from the barricade and gets Takeshita back into the ring. Briscoe goes up top for the Froggy Bow, but Takeshita dodges and delivers a German suplex. Briscoe comes right back with a clothesline and gets a two count. Briscoe sets up for the Jay Driller, but Takeshita counters out and they exchange elbow strikes. Takeshita kicks Briscoe in the face, but Briscoe delivers an exploder suplex. Takeshita delivers one of his own, and then Briscoe delivers another. Takeshita delivers another of his own, and then follows with a knee strike for a two count. Takeshita goes for an elbow strike, but Briscoe counters and delivers the Jay Driller. Briscoe goes for the cover, but Takeshita gets his foot on the rope at the two count. Briscoe puts Takeshita up top and goes for the Cut Throat, but Takeshita counters with a pair of elbow strikes. Takeshita delivers Raging Fire and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Konosuke Takeshita

—

Castagnoli, PAC, and Wheeler Yuta are backstage. Yuta says he hates FTR already, but Cope is the most sinister of all and tried to rip him from his family. Castagnoli says they all throw hissy fits, and PAC says their arrogance is sickening. PAC says Rated FTR challenging them isn’t how things work around here, and then says they challenge Rated FTR to survive them at Dynasty.

—

Backstage, the Hurt Syndicate talk about MJF. Lashley says all they knew was that MVP told them to take a vacation and then recruited MJF while they were away. MVP says they have talked about having a fourth member for a while, and then Lashley asks MVP if he likes MJF. MVP says he does, but Lashley and Benjamin say they don’t. MVP says if they don’t want MJF to join, he respects it, but they need to get focused on the Big Bill situation. MVP asks if they are all on the same page, and Lashley and Benjamin say they are.

—

Match 6 – Tag Team Match

Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford vs. Thunder Rosa and Toni Storm (w/Luther)

Bayne and Rosa start the match, and Rosa applies a side-headlock. Bayne shoves her away and they exchange shots for a bit before Storm and Ford tag in. Ford delivers a knee strike, but Storm comes back with a German suplex and tags in Rosa. Rosa delivers a knee strike and sends Ford into the corner. Rosa and Storm double-team Ford in the corner and Rosa goes for the cover, but Ford kicsk out at two. Rosa delivers a back elbow as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Bayne has Rosa in a headlock on the mat. Rosa elbows her way free, but Bayne drops her with a clothesline. Ford knocks Storm to the apron and delivers a handspring elbow in the corner. Bayne follows with corner clothesline and Ford goes for the cover, but Rosa kicks out at two. Rosa comes back and exchanges elbow strikes with Ford. They take each other down, and Storm and Bayne tag in. Storm delivers a few clotheslines, but Bayne isn’t fazed. Storm delivers a jaw-breaker and a headbutt before clotheslining Bayne to the floor. Bayne pulls Storm to the floor and puts her against the steps. Bayne charges, but Storm dodges and drops her with a DDT. Storm gets back into the ring, but Ford drops her with a cutter. Rosa slams Ford with a Death Valley Driver, and then Bayne delivers Face Descent to Rosa. Storm and Bayne exchange shots, and Bayne delivers a back elbow. Bayne sends Storm to the corner and charges, but Storm dodges and then delivers a hip attack. Bayne gets up and Storm looks shocked. Ford grabs Storm and Bayne charges, but Storm dodges and Bayne kicks Ford in the face. Storm gets Bayne in a roll-up for two, and then Bayne comes back and delivers Face Descent for the pin fall.

Winners: Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford

—

Announced for this Saturday’s Collision

-Big Bill and Bryan Keith vs. Top Flight

-Dax Harwood vs. Wheeler Yuta

-Jamie Hayter vs. Queen Aminata

-Jay White vs. Kevin Knight

-Mercedes Mone in action

Announced for next Wednesday’s Dynamite

-Mixed Tornado Tag Team Match: Jon Moxley and Marina Shafir vs. Swerve Strickland and Willow Nightingale

-Will Ospreay returns

Updated card for Dynasty

-AEW World Championship Match: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Swerve Strickland

-AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Toni Storm (c) vs. Megan Bayne

-AEW International Championship – Three-Way Match: Kenny Omega (c) vs. Mike Bailey vs. Ricochet

-AEW World Trios Championship Match: Death Riders (c) vs. Rated FTR

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

