Video: Update on Nasty Boy Brian Knobs

Brian saw his doctor yesterday — and the situation is still very serious. The doctor didn’t sugarcoat anything: unless Brian can fully focus on healing in the right environment, he’s at serious risk of losing his foot.

That part is hard to hear, especially for those of us who care about him. But there’s also hope — because if he’s given a safe, peaceful space to rest, he still has a real chance at a full recovery.

Fred, who has been updating all of us throughout this journey, shared how tough things have been lately. Brian and Toni are currently stuck in a hotel that isn’t just expensive — it’s loud, stressful, and nowhere near what he needs for proper healing. They’re doing their best, but they need a permanent home where they can breathe, rest, and recover.

They’re already 69% of the way to their goal. That’s because of you — everyone who’s shared, commented, prayed, or helped in their own way. Whether you donated or just sent kind words, Brian is reading the comments. Fred is, too. They both feel the support — and we know how much it matters.

In my house, we’re all pulling for Brian. We’re keeping the prayers coming and believing that things are going to get better. If you’ve been thinking about sharing or showing support, this is the time. Let’s help Brian take this final step toward healing.

You can find the donation page in the comments or by searching Brian Nobbs on GoFundMe.

From our hearts — thank you.

