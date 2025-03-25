Update on Asuka, Tay Melo pleads for Cain Velasquez’s freedom

– Asuka update:

Thank you so much for always supporting me.☺️‍☠️ https://t.co/JPU6eoMcsG — Kairi Sane (@KAIRI_official) March 26, 2025

– Tay Melo says free Cain Velasquez. As noted, the former UFC Heavyweight champion has been sentenced to five years in prison. He was arrested in 2022 for attempted murder after firing at a man who allegedly sexually assaulted his four year old son.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

