Strickland on Reigns, new John Cena merchandise, Bischoff on Lynch’s potential return

– Swerve Strickland on Roman Reigns:

“I was actually talking to Roman and he was like giving me good advice on how to be perceived in the ring, he gave me great game on that. So shout out to Joe for that.”

(Source: DJ Vlad)

– Eric Bischoff (via 83 Weeks) says Becky Lynch should join The Rock and John Cena when she returns to WWE:

“Becky returning to WWE and joining The Rock and Cena. What a shocker that would be, but I could also picture it in my head really easy. It would be cool.“

– New John Cena merch for Brits on WWE Shop, including a Union Jack spinner belt

