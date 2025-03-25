Smackdown and Collision viewerships

– Smackdown took a hit in the ratings last week as it went against heavy competition from multiple NCAA games. The show drew 1,459,000 viewers, down 112,000 viewers from the prior week, the lowest since January 14. In 18-49, Smackdown did a 0.39, down a whopping 0.13 and the lowest since November 15. It was #5 on the top 50 cable chart for the night with NCAA coverage taking all the top spots.

– Helped by big lead-ins from the NCAA March Madness tournament, Slam Dunk Collision on Saturday and Sunday drew the best numbers of the year so far for the AEW weekend show, with the Saturday broadcast doing 554,000 viewers and the Sunday broadcast doing 584,000 viewers. That is up from the 408,000 the show did the previous week. In 18-49, Collision on Saturday had a 0.20 and on Sunday a 0.22, the highest since July 29, 2023. That was up from the 0.10 the show did the previous week.

(Ratings credit: Programming Insider)

Colin Vassallo is the editor of Wrestling-Online

