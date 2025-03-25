Seth Rollins on The Rock: “He’s a really kind and generous man”

During an interview on The Rich Eisen Show yesterday, Seth Rollins put over Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson for being a great boss and a generous person overall.

Rollins said that when there was the Moana 2 premiere in Hawaii, Johnson invited him, his wife Becky Lynch, and daughter Roux to watch it and even though their daughter is too young to remember it, the experience was a great one for the whole family. Cody Rhodes and his family were also present at the premiere on a personal invitation from Johnson.

“He’s been a great boss, I will say,” Rollins said. “In the ring…you know, we’ve had our ups and downs. People say a lot of things about him, he’s a really kind and generous man.”

Rollins is on day two of three hosting Good Morning Football on NFL Network which is why he was not present at Raw yesterday.

Colin Vassallo is the editor of Wrestling-Online

