Saraya open to a WWE return, book cover for Steph De Lander’s autobiography

Mar 25, 2025 - by staff

Saraya says she would “absolutely” return to WWE.

“Yeah, so I love WWE, and I don’t have any negative feelings towards them. They raised me, they saved me a lot. I just appreciate them so much. The idea of going somewhere else was only because the potential of my brother being there was a big thing. I just wanted him to be a success in wrestling.

“But I love WWE, and I would absolutely, if there was something that they needed from me, which was exciting, I would definitely go there, yeah. That would be silly not to, I feel like. So yeah, if there’s an opportunity to do something fun, hell yeah, I’ll jump on board.”

(Source: Hall of Fame Podcast)

– Update on Steph De Lander’s autobiography:

