Saraya open to a WWE return, book cover for Steph De Lander’s autobiography

– Saraya says she would “absolutely” return to WWE.

“Yeah, so I love WWE, and I don’t have any negative feelings towards them. They raised me, they saved me a lot. I just appreciate them so much. The idea of going somewhere else was only because the potential of my brother being there was a big thing. I just wanted him to be a success in wrestling.

“But I love WWE, and I would absolutely, if there was something that they needed from me, which was exciting, I would definitely go there, yeah. That would be silly not to, I feel like. So yeah, if there’s an opportunity to do something fun, hell yeah, I’ll jump on board.”

(Source: Hall of Fame Podcast)

– Update on Steph De Lander’s autobiography:

I’m very proud to announce my autobiography ‘What’s The Best That Could Happen?: My Love Letter To Pro Wrestling’ is available NOW for preorder at #BarnesAndNoble for hardcover & @amazon for ebook! orders ship April 18th#StephDeLander #BarnesAndNoble #Amazon HARDCOVER :… pic.twitter.com/Jt7WK7Dhpe — STEPH DE LANDER (@stephdelander) March 23, 2025

