Saraya on a potential match with Mercedes, McIntyre sees a future Wrestlemania in the UK

– Saraya on a potential match with Mercedes Moné, says she may not be in AEW to be able to do it in the future:

“I don’t know. I mean, we both wanted to, so we were just waiting for that trigger to be pulled. But I think she has other people that she has to wrestle for right now, so I don’t know when that time would be.

Unfortunately, I may not be there AEW to be able to do that with her. It should have happened a while ago, but it is what it is. We wanted it, but it hasn’t been the right time, I guess.”

(source: Saraya on Casual Conversations with The Classic)

– Drew McIntyre (via the Daily Star) is certain that a WrestleMania in the UK is going to happen:

“These days, I have a very different mindset than what I used to have, in that anything and everything is possible. It’s not just that there’s going to be a big show in the UK at some point. I believe there is going to be a WrestleMania.

I’ve said that from the moment I started believing that anything is possible. So if you want your headline, John Cena tried to claim credit for it when we came to London a couple of years back. I said it first that there would be a Mania in the UK before Cena started running around trying to take credit.”

