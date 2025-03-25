Saraya hints at a significant life change, TNA departures includes a hall of famer

– TNA has sent out email saying that hall of famer Gail Kim, Ariel Shnerner, Rob Kligman and Michael Shewchenko are leaving the company, reports Fightful.

– Saraya recently hinted at a significant life change, expressing the need to update her story due to recent developments. She explained, “I need to write a second book because the way the book ends—I can’t change it now because it’s already out—but things have changed in the past four or five months, things have changed drastically.”

She further teased that she is on the verge of a major transformation, stating, “I need to write a new one because I’m about to start a whole new life and I’m really excited for people to learn about what’s happening.”

In addition to this, Saraya shared that she has a new project in the works, revealing, “I do have my my new podcast that’s coming out.” She also promised that an important reveal is on the way, saying, “And I’m going to be making a big announcement on the first one so I’m excited for people to find that out.”

Source: Casual Conversations with The Classic

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

