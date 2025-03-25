Ric Flair comments on the “Ric Flair Act,” Mina Shirakawa leaving Stardom

– Ric Flair celebrates North Carolina introducing the “Ric Flair Act” for a Wrestling Hall Of Fame Museum

I Am Honored & Humbled That The North Carolina Senate Has Introduced The Ric Flair Act For The Creation Of A Pro Wrestling Hall Of Fame Museum! WOOOOO! pic.twitter.com/jvEpBtDQ8q — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) March 25, 2025

– Mina Shirakawa will be leaving STARDOM at the end of the month after informing the promotion of her decision not to renew her contract at the end of last year, reports Tokyo Sports.

The most likely scenario is that she will move to a major overseas promotion. WWE is possible, but AEW is the likely destination.

