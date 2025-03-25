Ric Flair comments on the “Ric Flair Act,” Mina Shirakawa leaving Stardom

Mar 25, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

Photo Credit: Jason Kemplin / Getty Images

Ric Flair celebrates North Carolina introducing the “Ric Flair Act” for a Wrestling Hall Of Fame Museum

Mina Shirakawa will be leaving STARDOM at the end of the month after informing the promotion of her decision not to renew her contract at the end of last year, reports Tokyo Sports.

The most likely scenario is that she will move to a major overseas promotion. WWE is possible, but AEW is the likely destination.

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Mandy León

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal