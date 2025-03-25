Quick preview for tonight’s NXT, Dustin Rhodes not interested in returning to WWE

– Matches announced for tonight’s NXT:

• Stephanie Vaquer (C) vs Jaida Parker for the NXT Women’s Title

• Stephanie Vaquer (C) vs Fallon Henley for the NXT Women’s North American Title

• Lexis King (C) vs Je Von Evans for the NXT Heritage Cup

Imagine having 2 different title defenses in 1 night… @Steph_Vaquer is just different… NXT on @TheCW_Sports TONIGHT!! pic.twitter.com/2hN2tNlBfU — Robert Stone (@MrStoneWWE) March 25, 2025

– Dustin Rhodes is sick of fans telling him to leave AEW and return to WWE to reunite with Cody Rhodes

No! I am happy where I am at. https://t.co/QnQvHGe0mk — Dustin Rhodes (@dustinrhodes) March 24, 2025

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

