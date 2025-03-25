Quick preview for tonight’s NXT, Dustin Rhodes not interested in returning to WWE

Mar 25, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

– Matches announced for tonight’s NXT:

• Stephanie Vaquer (C) vs Jaida Parker for the NXT Women’s Title
• Stephanie Vaquer (C) vs Fallon Henley for the NXT Women’s North American Title
• Lexis King (C) vs Je Von Evans for the NXT Heritage Cup

Dustin Rhodes is sick of fans telling him to leave AEW and return to WWE to reunite with Cody Rhodes

Post Category: News     Tags: ,

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Mandy León

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal