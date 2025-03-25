NXT REPORT, 3/25/25

Join us tonight for up to the minute results from NXT. Coverage begins at 8pm. Booker T, Vic Joseph and Corey Graves are on the call.

WWE NXT Card (3/25/25)

NXT Women’s Championship Match: Stephanie Vaquer (c) vs. Jaida Parker

NXT Women’s North American Championship Match: Stephanie Vaquer (c) vs. Fallon Henley

NXT Heritage Cup Match: Lexis King (c) vs. Je’Von Evans

Match 1. Stephanie Vaquer, NXT Champion VS Jaida Parker

Steph will attempt to defend the two different championships in one night, Parker gets the first shot. Jaida slams Steph a few times, but is taken down with a leg dive, that sees the champ lock on a leglock, before Parker gets to the ropes. Steph rannas Parker, but the challenger scores before the break with a hip attack. Once back, Steph has Parker in the ropes, tied up in the triangle, then moves to a 619. She floats to the knee drive, 10 time face plant. Parker counters with a falcon arrow and spinebuster. She hits the high step, but Jordynne Grace distracts Parker from the apron and Steph rolls her up for the pin.

Winner, Stephanie Vaquer

Grace continues to taunt Parker up the ramp. Fatal Influence then go on the attack, jumping Steph from behind.

Je’Von Evans and Trick Williams have another confrontation backstage. Evans seems to really want to be a friend, but Trick keeps dismissing him.

There was a strange, out of place, but interesting vignette with the history of unpleasantries between Stephanie McMahon and CM Punk.

Vic Joseph and Ricky Saints have a pre-taped interview. Ricky says his confidence scares people. He has lived in his car and made it to the top. Nothing scares him. Just then, Shawn Spears walks in and dismisses Joseph. Shawn says he has known him a long time and he has a long list of enemies. Ricky then tells him he is coming for his NA Championship. Shawn says it is too bad you burnt all the bridges from where he came from.

Ethan Page has a disagreement with Andre Chase backstage. This looks like a match is coming and Chase U is coming back. The Motor City Machine Guns give a vote of confidence to Hank and Tank backstage.

Match 2. Hank and Tank VS

