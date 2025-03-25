Notes for next week’s NXT, Arianna Grace posts backstage NXT photo, Terri to appear in Indy

– Announced for next week’s NXT

* Oba Femi & Trick Williams Face To Face

* Shawn Spears vs. Ricky Saints for the NXT North American Title

– Arianna Grace with all the ladies from NXT…

NXT girls all in one place getting along for once! #wwenxt pic.twitter.com/ScslIrz10K — Arianna Grace (@AriannaGraceWWE) March 26, 2025

– It is with great pleasure that we announce the addition of Wrestling star, TERRI RUNNELS, to the superstar roster for Squared Circle Expo V, happening April 25-26, 2025 @ the Wyndham Indianapolis West!

The former leader of The York Foundation and former WWE Hardcore Champion has been a part of professional wrestling and our television screens for decades across WCW and WWE! Thanks to our friends over at ATD Promotions for bringing this debuting star to Indianapolis and SCX this coming April! Terri will be appearing FRIDAY ONLY, so please plan your weekend accordingly!

Terri Runnels joins already announced SCX V Guests, Bobby Lashley, MVP, Shelton Benjamin, Prince Nana, Orange Cassidy, Ash by Elegance, Swerve Strickland, Kurt Angle, John Layfield, Tito Santana, Mick Foley, Jacqueline, and soooooooo many more to come!

remember…..

Tickets are available now and going fast over at www.SquaredCircleX.com

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

