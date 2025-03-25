New head booker emerges in TNA, Karl Anderson teases a move to AEW (video)

– According to multiple sources, Hunter ‘Delirious’ Johnston is now slated to head up creative in TNA.

– The Karl Anderson to AEW tease:

Karl Anderson via TikTok portant un sweat à capuche de la #AEW, futur recrue ?! #AEWFrance pic.twitter.com/YJOQ6oQZmX — AEW Fan France (@AEWFrance1) March 25, 2025

