New head booker emerges in TNA, Karl Anderson teases a move to AEW (video)

Mar 25, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

– According to multiple sources, Hunter ‘Delirious’ Johnston is now slated to head up creative in TNA.

– The Karl Anderson to AEW tease:

  1. Kevin H says:
    March 25, 2025 at 4:16 pm

    I never like seeing anyone loose their job , but I liked what Delirious did in ROH. I’ll be interested to see what he does as Booker for TNA. With their partnership with WWE/NXT they have a lot of eyes on them . It’s a good opportunity for him to show what he can really do on a bigger stage.

