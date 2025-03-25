New head booker emerges in TNA, Karl Anderson teases a move to AEW (video)
– According to multiple sources, Hunter ‘Delirious’ Johnston is now slated to head up creative in TNA.
– The Karl Anderson to AEW tease:
Karl Anderson via TikTok portant un sweat à capuche de la #AEW, futur recrue ?! #AEWFrance pic.twitter.com/YJOQ6oQZmX
I never like seeing anyone loose their job , but I liked what Delirious did in ROH. I’ll be interested to see what he does as Booker for TNA. With their partnership with WWE/NXT they have a lot of eyes on them . It’s a good opportunity for him to show what he can really do on a bigger stage.