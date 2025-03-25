Video: John Cena says he’ll ruin wrestling

As seen during the March 24th edition of WWE RAW, John Cena cut another promo to discuss his heel turn and match against Cody Rhodes at Wrestlemania 41. Cena said the following…

“You will always tell me everything about yourselves because you so desperately want to matter. And the most important thing you ever told me was in April 2005. It was a day I gave you my greatest idea. I gave you the WWE Spinner Championship. And just like right now, you ate me alive. All you have to do is Google negative comments about the spinner belt. You all told me loud and clear how stupid I was because I changed your Championship into a toy, and the Championship is not a toy. The Championship is a symbol of the center of all this. And the toy belt I made for you, disrespected tradition and disrespected your legacy. Listen closely because that was the biggest mistake you ever made. In that one single moment, you were vulnerable enough to actually tell you what means the most to you in this life. And now that I know that, I am going to ruin wrestling. I am going to ruin wrestling for every fan, for every wrestler, for everyone.”

“At WrestleMania, I make history by winning a 17th Championship. And I finally force you to forget the name of the Fun Machine jet flying Ric Flair. You will forever say the name John Cena. But even worse, I’m going to win that championship, the center of every superstar of this entire business, of every fan in this building, I will win that Championship and retire with it. I am taking it home with me and leaving all I want all of you to create a brand new toy belt because the real one comes home with me. I will be the last real champion in WWE. Revenge is best served cold, and I pay you back by ripping your heart out and forcing you to watch as I away with your memories, with your traditions and your dreams, and there is nothing you can do to stop me.”

