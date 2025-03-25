‘Heel Turn’: A Poem About John Cena

HEEL TURN by Dominic DeAngelo

John Cena is sick of the sycophants

Can’t see him? He can see through you,

Hustle, Loyalty and Respect is nothing without reciprocation

As every relationship blossoms with communication

But the bloom is off the rose,

And in its place, roots of animosity grow.

Make-A-Wish and it could be granted,

For John, a magic lamp has been planted,

He’s a genie that changed The Game,

The artist of a picture that makes you the villain,

As you try to play Peacemaker with a void you just can’t fill in.

Can’t see him? He can see through you.

The prototype was created with the ‘Dr. Of Thuganomics’

West Newbury Mass dropped a new bar for WWE economics.

Merch sales soared, while ardent neckbeards became bored,

At the array of colors that the kids adored.

But John’s the Willy Wonka and you’re the Grandpa Joe,

Leaping out of bed when it’s time to go,

But even when that snozzberry bursts

It still won’t be enough to quench the thirst.

Can’t see him? He can see through you.

The same Rhodes will be crossed when it’s Cody’s time to get tossed,

Like the Dusty days of old

Cena understands the wrestling balance.

