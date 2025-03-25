Gronk Beach Heads to Vegas to for ‘WrestleMania After Dark’

Filed to GERWECK.NET:

ROB GRONKOWSKI’S “GRONK BEACH” DEBUTS AT LIV BEACH AT FONTAINEBLEAU LAS VEGAS FOR WRESTLEMANIA® 41, HEADLINED BY FLO RIDA AND VALENTINO KHAN, ON SUNDAY, APRIL 20TH

The ultimate late-night bash returns to Las Vegas at the city’s hottest daylife destination with live performances and appearances by Superstars Damian Priest and Tiffany Stratton

Tickets on-sale this Friday, March 28 at 10:00am PT, starting at $79.99 Pre-register at GronkBeach.com now

Las Vegas, Nevada (March 25th, 2025) — Rob Gronkowski’s legendary festival, Gronk Beach, is back and bigger than ever, set to take over LIV Beach at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on Sunday, April 20, 2025. Capping off the biggest wrestling weekend of the year, this exclusive edition promises to deliver an unforgettable experience that blends the high-energy atmosphere of Gronk Beach with the world-class amenities of Fontainebleau Las Vegas and LIV Beach. Gronk’s one-of-a-kind celebration will feature live performances by Flo Rida and Valentino Khan, with appearances by Superstars Damian Priest and Tiffany Stratton. Tickets available starting 10 a.m. PDT on Friday, March 28, with pre-registration now open at www.GronkBeach.com.

With a sold-out track record and past artists including The Chainsmokers, Diplo and Lil Jon, plus appearances from Lizzo, Bill Belichick, Travis Kelce, Russell Westbrook, and more, Gronk Beach has grown into one of America’s most viral festivals. Created and hosted by Gronk himself, the event has been highlighted by Fox News, James Corden, ESPN, AdWeek, Fox Sports, and many more.

The Gronk Beach experience will kick off at 10:30 PM p.m. on Sunday, April 20, blending beach vibes with electric performances, surprise celebrity appearances, and immersive brand activations. This year’s edition will feature a special night swim for guests to party under the stars at LIV Beach, soaking in the legendary Las Vegas ambiance amongst high-energy sets from Flo Rida, Valentino Khan, and DJ IRIE on its mainstage, making it a must-attend event for both sports and music fans alike. The beloved festival will also feature branded experiences and flavors from the likes of NÜTRL, Bud Light and Seagram’s Escapes Spiked.

Fontainebleau Las Vegas, the official host hotel of WrestleMania® 41, is the newest luxury resort on the Strip, bringing world-class hospitality, dining, and nightlife to the entertainment capital of the world. At the heart of the action is LIV Beach, the acclaimed daylife destination created by Groot Hospitality’s David Grutman and operated by Fontainebleau Las Vegas. Featuring industry-leading venues, top-tier entertainment, and an unrivaled atmosphere, LIV at Fontainebleau Las Vegas sets the perfect stage for the inaugural WrestleMania After Dark experience.

“As a former WWE 24/7 Champion and four-time Super Bowl Champ, I know a thing or two about how to celebrate big weekends! After three Big Game Weekend editions, we have taken everything you love about Gronk Beach and turned it up to 11 with an epic night swim experience, performances from my boys Flo Rida and Valentino Khan, and that signature Gronk energy,” said Rob Gronkowski. “Vegas is the perfect destination for this kind of party, and I can’t wait to see everyone there capping off the biggest weekend of the year for wrestling fans!”

General admission tickets start at $79.99. For those seeking an elevated experience, VIP tickets start at $299.99 and provide all general admission perks along with access to the exclusive VIP area at LIV Beach, a five-hour premium open bar, and fast-track entry. VIP tables are available for custom pricing and offer additional perks such as reserved cabanas or tables, bottle service, and private VIP entrances.

As the official host hotel and the resort to be, Fontainebleau Las Vegas is offering WWE fans up to 30% off room rates for new and existing Fontainebleau Rewards Members, the best guaranteed rate at Fontainebleau Las Vegas during WrestleMania® 41. More details on WrestleMania® 41 at Fontainebleau Las Vegas can be found online.

Anheuser-Busch – a leading American manufacturer – is bringing the ultimate tag team to Gronk Beach once again. Guests can expect to see Anheuser-Busch’s signature brands, like NÜTRL Vodka Seltzer, a crisp and refreshing spirits-based seltzer, and Bud Light, the official beer sponsor of the NFL. Fans will be in for an action-packed showdown alongside some of the biggest stars in sports and entertainment.

Seagram’s Escapes Spiked will bring the ultimate refreshment to Gronk Beach, showcasing its three bold SKUs, Rumble Punch, Slammin’ Blueberry, and Pineapple Powerhouse, across the event and at a dedicated on-site bar. Fans will have the chance to experience these vibrant, knockout flavors while enjoying the high-energy atmosphere of the event. With a perfect balance of fun and flavor, Seagram’s Escapes Spiked is sure to deliver a throwdown of epic proportions at Gronk Beach.

Medium Rare, the live events and experiential company behind Gronk Beach, has built a reputation for producing unforgettable events at the intersection of sports and entertainment. Known for creating immersive experiences, they’ve brought to life high-profile events like Shaq’s Fun House, Dave Portnoy’s One Bite Pizza Festival, Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Tailgate at Super Bowl, and Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart’s Roommates Block Party. The company’s long history of successful events includes four previous editions of Gronk Beach, each more electrifying than the last. With Gronk Beach 2025, they continue to push the boundaries of what a live event can be, bringing together fans, athletes, and celebrities for a night to remember.

Gronk Beach is a part of WrestleMania After Dark programming at Fontainebleau Las Vegas. All events are 21+. For tickets and more information, www.GronkBeach.com.

