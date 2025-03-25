Drew McIntyre vents some frustration, Chris Jericho with Chyna lookalike Sarah Page (photo)

– Speaking about his creative on the road to WrestleMania during a recent interview with The Daily Star, Drew McIntyre said: We’ve still got six weeks until Mania and anything can change in that time. I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t p****d off at not being in one of the title matches after the 2024 I had, but it’s just because I’m so highly competitive and sometimes, you know, there’s only a few spots. I appreciated when the fans reaction was, oh my goodness, it’s Priest and Drew, there’s nothing there. I’m like bloody hell, give us a chance to tell the story. The thing with Priest has been going on since last year’s WrestleMania when he cashed in on me after I was assaulted by Punk.

– Chyna lookalike Sarah Page was with Chris Jericho this weekend at the Horror, Rock and Wrestle Fest.

Officially backed by the family of Chyna, Sarah was recently in a viral video with PROGRESS Wrestling star Lana Austin.

