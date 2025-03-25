Drew McIntyre address criticism for his feud with Damian Priest

Drew McIntyre has addressed the negative response from some fans to his WWE WrestleMania feud with Damian Priest:

“I appreciated when the fans reaction was, oh my goodness, it’s Priest and Drew, there’s nothing there. I’m like bloody hell, give us a chance to tell the story.

“The thing with Priest has been going on since last year’s WrestleMania when he cashed in on me after I was assaulted by Punk.

“He doesn’t know how to succeed unless it is at my expense. Elimination Chamber I claymore Cena. Instead of going ‘I’ll let Drew pin Cena first’, he eliminates me. It’s the only way he knows how to succeed because he is a vulture. A parasite. A big emo vulture.

“Finally, he’s got my attention because they’ve got nothing else. I stomped him in his big stupid head last week and if he wants to keep coming back for more, if it goes all the way to Mania, it’s a year in the making story and he deserves the biggest stage of all to get his stupid looking arse kicked.”

(Source: Daily Star)

