Charlie Dempsey and Cody Rhodes notes

Mar 25, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

Charlie Dempsey to be part of Bloodsport during WrestleMania week as part of The Collective before the PROGRESS Wrestling Vegas show.

– WWE Champion Cody Rhodes with Chelsea and England legend and current Coventry City Manager Frank Lampard:

