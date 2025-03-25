Anthem Sports Group issues statement regarding today’s TNA departures

Statement from Anthem Sports Group President Carlos Silva regarding today’s TNA Wrestling departures, including Gail Kim:

“Today, we announced a restructuring, resulting in staffing changes at TNA Wrestling. These decisions are always difficult, but it became apparent that we needed to make adjustments to our business strategies. We are grateful for those who worked here and thank them for their years of dedication to the company. Finally, we want our fans to know that we are committed to producing the absolute best product and highest-quality content that we can, and we appreciate their continued support.”

(source: PWInsider)

Gail Kim appreciation post — HYAN ハイアン (@_thehyan) March 25, 2025

