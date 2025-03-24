The road to WrestleMania 41 continues today in “The Dear Green Place,” as WWE Raw takes place live at 4/3c on Netflix from the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland.

On tap for the show is CM Punk speaking live, Chad Gable vs. Dragon Lee, Cody Rhodes and John Cena under the same roof, WWE Intercontinental Championship: Bron Breakker (c) vs. Penta, WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship: Lyra Valkyria (c) vs. Raquel Rodriguez, as well as Jey Uso & Mystery Partner vs. A-Town Down Under (Austin Theory & Grayson Waller).

The following are complete WWE Raw results from Monday, March 24, 2025. The following report was written by Gerweck.net reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired on Netflix from 4-6:30pm EST.

WWE RAW RESULTS 3/24/25

“WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” narrated by Paul “Triple H” Levesque kicks things off as always. We then see a shot of Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV., the home in 26 nights to WrestleMania 41. We then shift to a shot of the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland.

Arrival shots are shown of CM Punk and others making their way to the building for today’s big show as Michael Cole narrates and explains the matches they will be in. Pat McAfee is also back this week.

John Cena Kicks Things Off

The iconic sounds of John Cena’s “Time Is Now” theme hits and the crowd loudly boos and breaks into their deafening “John Cena Sucks!” chants. Heel Cena comes out with a blank look in his eyes as always and soaks in the atmosphere, zeroing in on one specific kid before holding up “The Last Time Is Now” towel and walking to the ring.

“Is there something on your mind? It seems like there’s something you want to say to me,” Cena begins after settling inside the squared circle and getting on the microphone. Fans break out in loud “Cena Sucks!” chants. Cena says they’re ready to do their worst.

He says he has turned the spotlight on them. He can pick apart any one of the random ticket holders and rip you to shreds — right now. You know no one is safe. He says last week he put a clueless kid on blast. “His poor pathetic face was everywhere. WWE posted it. And you all loved it!”

A loud “F**k you, Cena!” chant breaks out, which elicits the first smile on his face. They try and bleep it off at first but eventually give up. He says for 25 years he has listened to the fans lies and noise. He didn’t waste that time being mean like you. Fans cut him off with a loud “Shut the f**k up!” chant.

Cena says while fans chant profanity at the top of their lungs, he’s been studying them, quizzing them, rewarding them, and in doing so, they have told him every single thing about them. They know nothing about him. He knows more about them than they do him.

“And the truth is, your life is sad, because this is the best it’s gonna get! This is all you have! But to me, you have been nothing more than an experiment. You’ve been rats in a cage.” He says if you don’t believe him, pick out any moment from his career and he’ll say what he learned. When he bled, he learned they thought he was tough. When he was vanilla they were bored.

When he speaks in rhythmic tones you respond by saying “What?” (which is what they were doing at that exact moment — nice.) He says in April of 2005 he learned the most important thing from them. He gave us the WWE Spinner Championship. The crowd loudly boos.

“And just like right now, you ate me alive. All you have to do is Google ‘Negative Comments About the Spinner Belt.’ You all told me how stupid I was because I changed your championship to a toy.” He says in that one single moment, they were vulnerable to tell him what they care about most in this life. And because of that, he knows how to ruin wrestling. And he’s going to do that.

For every fan. For every wrestler. For everyone. At WrestleMania he’ll make history by winning a 17th championship, and he’ll “finally force us to forget the name of the fun machine, jet-flying, WOOOO!” Ric Flair, and I’ll force you to forever say the name, John Cena.”

He continues, “But even worse, I’m going to win that championship, the center of every wrestler’s universe, and retire with it. I’m taking it home with me, and leaving all of you to create a brand new toy belt, because they real one comes home with me. I will be the last REAL champion in WWE.” He says revenge is best-served cold.

“And there’s nothing you can do to stop me,” Cena says, which of course, elicits the theme of the current Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes. The crowd goes nuts as “The American Nightmare” emerges and head to the ring for the second week in a row to confront Heel Cena.

Cody tells Cena that he won’t take the title off of him at WrestleMania because he and the fans love for keeping it out-weighs his vanity and desire to take it from them. He tells Cena he’s leaving WrestleMania empty-handed, and leaving WWE the same way.

The Usos vs. A-Town Down Under

After a video package promoting tonight’s showdown between Penta and Bron Breakker for the WWE Intercontinental Championship, we return live where “Main Event” Jey Uso’s theme hits. Out comes the master of “YEET!” in WWE. As he is making his way to the ring, Jimmy Uso appears beside him.

The Usos head to the ring as we head to a pre-match break. During the break, A-Town Down Under duo Austin Theory and Grayson Waller make their way to the ring. As they settle inside the ring, the bell sounds to get things officially off-and-running.

The show returns and it will be Jey Uso starting against Austin Theory. They lock up, and Jey hooks a side headlock. Theory whips him off, but Jey shoulder-tackles him down and lets out a “YEET.” Jey hits the ropes and blocks a hip toss before clotheslining Theory down.

Grayson Waller tags in and talks trash. Jey blocks a kick and uppercuts him before hitting a back elbow and a snap kick. Jimmy Uso tags in. The Usos hit a double-team back elbow followed by a double elbow drop. They then hit Waller with a double clothesline over the top rope. Theory is quickly sent over as well. Jimmy hits the ropes and takes out A-Town Down Under with a plancha.

Jimmy gets Waller in the ring, and Waller kicks him. Waller attacks him in the corner and sends him to the corner. Jimmy slingshots over him and connects with an uppercut for a two-count. Jimmy chops Waller’s chest. Waller kicks and turns him around in the corner. Jimmy ducks a chop and chops Waller down.

Jimmy sends him into the ropes, but Waller holds on. Theory blind tags in. Jimmy sends Waller out of the ring and goes after him, but Theory blindsides him with a vicious forearm. Theory taunts Jey and talks trash to Jimmy. Moments later, The Usos take over. Jey hits a spear and The Usos hit a 1D double-team finisher for the win.

After the match, GUNTHER hits the ring and tries to attack The Usos from behind. He gets Jimmy out of the picture, but then Jey takers over and beats down GUNTHER. GUNTHER fights back and gets Jey down and starts pounding on him until Jimmy Uso recovers and chases him off with a steel chair.

Winners: The Usos

El Grande Americano Has Arrived

When the show returns, an El Grande Americano vignette parodying Lucha Libre for Chad Gable’s new character airs. The video claims he disappeared without trace, but now “the legend has returned to bring honor back to the sport. He is an icon. He is a legend. He is El Grande Americano.”

Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee react to it backstage as they talk to Adam Pearce, who is rolling his eyes but confirming he’s the newest addition to the Raw roster. They claim it’s obviously Chad Gable, but in comes Gable claiming otherwise. He also mentions being sick and showing a doctor’s note to explain why he can’t compete.

Mysterio says Dragon can just fight Gable in the parking lot later. Gable suggests he fight El Grande Americano instead. Dragon is fine with that. Rey calls Gable a real jackass before walking off. Gable does some fake coughs to wrap things up.

WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship

Lyra Valkyria (c) vs. Raquel Rodriguez

After a quick check-in with The Judgment Day backstage, sans-Finn Balor, we shoot to WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria walking backstage. Her title defense against Raquel Rodriguez is up next when the show returns. On that note, the show heads into another commercial break.

When we return, Richard Gaad of Baby Reindeer on Netflix is shown in the crowd. There’s your big “celebrity” io the building tonight. Already in the ring are Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan. Valkyria’s theme hits and out comes the Women’s I-C champ for her latest title defense.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

