WWE Raw Matches, Segments For Next Week’s Show In London, England

The lineup for next week’s WWE Raw is already starting to take shape.

Scheduled for a special start time of 3pm EST. / 12 noon PST., the following matches and segments will take place as part of the March 31 episode of WWE Raw in London, England:

* Logan Paul calls out AJ Styles

* Jimmy Uso vs. World Heavyweight Champion Gunther

* Cody Rhodes and John Cena will go face-to-face

* Women’s World Championship: IYO SKY (c) vs. Rhea Ripley w/ Special Guest Referee Bianca Belair

Join us here every Monday for live WWE Raw results coverage.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

