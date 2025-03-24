WrestleMania 41 ticket prices go down as sales pick up again

WrestleMania 41 tickets started moving again this week according to ticket tracking service @WrestleTix, with WWE distributing over 1,500 tickets per night over the past few days.

WrestleMania Saturday is currently at 45,915, with 1,786 tickets moved over the last week while WrestleMania Sunday is at 47,730, an increase of 1,643 tickets in the same period.

On both nights, the Allegiant Stadium is currently set for 51,707 seats, well below its capacity of just over 60,000. As things stand, apart from WrestleMania 37 which had limited attendance, this would be the least-attended Mania since WrestleMania 22.

Two-day combo tickets have gone down in price as well, with the cheapest being $550 in the 300 level for both nights. For single nights, the cheapest for Saturday is $275 while the cheapest for Sunday is $300.

There are still a lot of sections closed off behind the stage that could be opened depending how many they sell in the next few weeks.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

