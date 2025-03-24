Video: Pete Dunne pays tribute to Triple H’s entrance (video), Scott D’Amore note

– Scott D’Amore’s Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling has filed to trademark – Real Canadian Beer

“Beer; Beer, ale, lager, stout and porter; Malt beers; Non-alcoholic beers; Flavoured beers”

Hulk Hogan’s brand Real American Beer is an official partner of WWE, as seen as a ring sponsor for Raw on Netflix.

– Pete Dunne along with Trent Seven and Sammy D performed Triple H’s signature spit entrance during Over The Top Wrestling Homecoming in Dublin last night.

