Updated AEW Dynamite lineup

Dynamite lineup for Wednesday:

• Kenny Omega vs Blake Christian

• Brody King vs Kyle Fletcher

• Mark Briscoe vs Konosuke Takeshita

• Powerhouse Hobbs vs Mark Davis

• Toni Storm/Thunder Rosa vs Megan Bayne/Penelope Ford

• Rated FTR interview by Tony Schiavone

THIS WEDNESDAY 3/26!
St. Paul, MN

St. Paul, MN

