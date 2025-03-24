Title match confirmed for AEW Dynasty, AEW announces Spring Break Thru

Mar 24, 2025 - by staff

– “Timeless” Toni Storm vs. Megan Bayne is official for AEW Dynasty.

– Spring Break Thru officially announced for April 16 next month for Boston.

Tony Schiavone said it’s going to be the episode where Dynamite becomes the longest running primetime weekly wrestling show on Turner network.

