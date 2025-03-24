Title match confirmed for AEW Dynasty, AEW announces Spring Break Thru

– “Timeless” Toni Storm vs. Megan Bayne is official for AEW Dynasty.

#AEWDynasty Sunday, Apr 6

Philadelphia

8ET / 5PT

LIVE on PPV! AEW Women's World Title

Toni Storm vs Megan Bayne Since her debut, @MeganBayne, has been unstoppable! Can #AEW Women's World Champion, Timeless Toni Storm, halt the charging Megasus? Find out LIVE at #AEWDynasty! pic.twitter.com/eFivVY4bs8 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 24, 2025

Will the timeless reign continue? Can "Timeless" Toni Storm overcome the power of Megan Bayne at #AEWDynasty? Watch #AEWCollision on TNT + Max#ToniStorm pic.twitter.com/t8shU7nrY1 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 24, 2025

– Spring Break Thru officially announced for April 16 next month for Boston.

Tony Schiavone said it’s going to be the episode where Dynamite becomes the longest running primetime weekly wrestling show on Turner network.

