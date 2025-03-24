The Natural Disasters announced for the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2025

WWE today announced that The Natural Disasters – the team of Earthquake and Typhoon – will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2025.

Formed in 1991 by Jimmy Hart, the two dominated the tag team scene in WWF and had memorable feuds with the likes of The Legion of Doom, The Nasty Boys, Money Inc., and others. The team dismantled in 1993 and shortly after their break-up, Earthquake left WWE and Typhoon also left afterward.

They won the WWF Tag Team titles once during their run, winning them from Money Inc., in 1992, but losing them back to DiBiase and IRS just 84 days later.

“A larger-than-life pairing that changed the game regarding tag team wrestling, The Natural Disasters will be remembered forever for their collective destruction and indomitable fighting spirit as they take their place in the WWE Hall of Fame as members of the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2025,” the WWE.COM announcement said.

Typhoon, who also worked as Tug Boat, is 68 years old and is the uncle of Cody and Dusty Rhodes. His son, Berkley, works for WWE as a timekeeper. Earthquake passed away in 2006 at the age of 42 from bladder cancer.

A ferocious tag team of size and agility. Truly unsung heroes of their generation’s tag-team division. The Natural Disasters take their rightful home as members of the 2025 #WWEHOF class. pic.twitter.com/r5LklIcodf — Triple H (@TripleH) March 24, 2025

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

