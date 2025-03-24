Steph De Lander says she’ll will be releasing her first autobiography in April

Former WWE NXT and current TNA Wrestling star Steph De Lander has revealed that she will be releasing her first autobiography in April, 2025.

Having last wrestled in August, it had been reported that De Lander’s contract with TNA was coming to an end in 2024, but she remains on the promotion’s roster page, and has made appearances alongside Mance Warner in recent months.

With De Lander currently sidelined with a spinal injury suffered in her last match, it was noted that there was “some interest” in bringing her back to TNA Wrestling when she’s healthy.

De Lander recently revealed that her first autobiography, “What’s The Best That Could Happen? My Love Letter To Pro Wrestling”, will be published by Barnes & Noble Press on April 18, 2025.

Available as a hardback or ebook, De Lander’s autobiography is described as:

“From the sandy shores of a small beach town in Australia, to the bright lights of a WWE ring, Steph De Lander’s career has been anything but ordinary.

“More than anything, this is the story of a girl who had no choice but to learn how to fight with her back against the wall.

“Through injuries, heartbreak & soul-crushing setbacks, Steph’s journey has never been easy, but that’s what makes the wins even more special.

“Follow along as you get to deep dive into the heart and soul of a chaotically passionate twenty-something who refuses to take no for an answer.

“This is a unique real-time look into what it takes to reach the highest level in the world of Professional Wrestling.”

De Lander signed with WWE in March 2021 and would go on to debut in NXT as Persia Pirotta.

April 2022 would see her released by WWE, with De Lander heading to TNA Wrestling in February the following year.

On January 23, 2025, De Lander became TNA Digital Media Champion, having won the title from her storyline husband PCO in a “divorce settlement”.

At The People vs. GCW on January 19, PCO had destroyed the TNA Wrestling Digital Media Championship, before going off on the company.

