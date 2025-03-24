Smackdown viewership, Velasquez sentenced, Hogan event removed from WrestleMania 41 offerings

– WWE Smackdown on March 21st averaged 1,459,000 viewers; 0.39 P18-49 rating.

– Former UFC Heavyweight Champion Cain Velasquez has been sentenced to five years in prison. He was arrested in 2022 for attempted m**der after firing at a man who allegedly sexually assaulted his 4 year old son. Velasquez will sue the man from behind bars.

– WWE and On Location have removed the Hulk Hogan Real American Suite Package from their WrestleMania 41 offerings.

Originally priced at $9,500, the package was later reduced to $6,950 before being completely removed. The package included a seat in a premium suite for both nights of WrestleMania 41, all-inclusive food and drinks, Hulk Hogan-themed souvenirs, a Topgolf event hosted by The Miz, and a meet-and-greet with Hogan. The link to the package now leads to a “Not Found” page.

Earlier this month, Hogan upset several children by leaving a meet and greet early, leaving them in tears.

