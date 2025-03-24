Quick WWE Raw preview
WWE Raw Preview from Glasgow:
– Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and John Cena under the same roof again
– Lyra Valkyria vs Raquel Rodriguez
– CM Punk appears
– Jey Uso and a mystery partner vs A Town Down Under
– Dragon Lee vs Chad Gable
– Bron Breakker vs Penta for the Intercontinental Title
We've got TWO #ICTitle matches tomorrow on #WWERaw at a special start time of 4PM ET/1PM PT!
GLASGOW
March 24, 2025
Who will Jey Uso's mystery tag team partner be?!
GLASGOW
March 23, 2025
