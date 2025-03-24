Quick WWE Raw preview

WWE Raw Preview from Glasgow:

– Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and John Cena under the same roof again

– Lyra Valkyria vs Raquel Rodriguez

– CM Punk appears

– Jey Uso and a mystery partner vs A Town Down Under

– Dragon Lee vs Chad Gable

– Bron Breakker vs Penta for the Intercontinental Title

Join us at 4PM ET for live RAW coverage!

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

