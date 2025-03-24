Poster for Gunther vs. Jey Uso, WWE Bendy Action Figures coming soon

– Triple H posted:

– TCG Toys are working on releasing new WWE action figures in the old Bendy format. At a price of $5 a piece, the following wrestlers are expected for the first batch: The Rock, Steve Austin, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Hulk Hogan, John Cena and Rey Mysterio.

Major Bendy’s are an independent of WWE action figures line based on the WWF figures of the 1980’s that had a solid run. They were the smaller version, more bendy version, of the LJN lines.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

