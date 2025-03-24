Notes and Results from the Beynefit for Chris Bey

– Gypsy Mac manages to outsmart Katie Forbes despite an assist from Rob Van Dam to retain the FSW Women’s Title.

– The team of Rhyno, Jai Vidal, and Bodhi Young Prodigy won a six man sixes match.

– Ricochet defeated Rich Swann.

– Swerve Strickland says that when Chris Bey is ready and cleared to wrestle again he will be waiting to wrestle him for his first match

– Brittnie Brooks outlasts Brooke Havok, Mazzerati, and Jada Stone to emerge victorious.

– Ace Austin pins both Lio Rush and John Morrison for the win.

– Karrion Kross defeated Alex Hammerstone in the main event

– Chris Bey appeared…

CHRIS BEY HAS MADE AN APPEARANCE AT FSW TONIGHT AND TOOK HIS FIRST STEPS BACK INTO A PRO-WRESTLING RING!!! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/TyRPuTzuue — (@WrestlingCovers) March 24, 2025

ABC 4 LIFE! ❤️ WE LOVE YOU, CHRIS BEY!! ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/wKMUvJg7un — (@WrestlingCovers) March 24, 2025

