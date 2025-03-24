Notes and Results from the Beynefit for Chris Bey

Mar 24, 2025 - by staff

– Gypsy Mac manages to outsmart Katie Forbes despite an assist from Rob Van Dam to retain the FSW Women’s Title.

– The team of Rhyno, Jai Vidal, and Bodhi Young Prodigy won a six man sixes match.

– Ricochet defeated Rich Swann.

– Swerve Strickland says that when Chris Bey is ready and cleared to wrestle again he will be waiting to wrestle him for his first match

– Brittnie Brooks outlasts Brooke Havok, Mazzerati, and Jada Stone to emerge victorious.

– Ace Austin pins both Lio Rush and John Morrison for the win.

– Karrion Kross defeated Alex Hammerstone in the main event

– Chris Bey appeared…

