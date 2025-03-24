Mercedes Moné says says AEW has reignited her passion for wrestling, plus today’s birthdays

Mar 24, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

Mercedes Moné says AEW has reignited her passion for professional wrestling:

“It’s been a year since I embarked on this incredible journey with AEW. Time truly does fly, and I can confidently say this has been one of the most transformative years of my career. AEW has reignited my fire, passion, and deep-seated love for this sport. It has been a beacon of hope for me, and I am endlessly grateful to AEW and Tony Khan for this opportunity!

I am privileged to share the ring with the absolute best women in the world. Strong, fierce competitors who push me to elevate my game day in and day out. And let’s not forget the men; their relentless drive inspires me to strive for greatness beyond compare.”

(source: Moné Mag)

– Happy Birthday to The Undertaker, CJ Perry, Epico, Lacey Evans, Jake Hager, Christopher Daniels, Robbie McAllister, Reno and Barry Horowitz.

